Rebel Recalls Her Time As a Cowboys Cheerleader, How It Prepped Her For Wrestling

Rebel is a part of the women’s roster in AEW, but before that she was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys and it helped her prepare for wrestling. The AEW star was a guest on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast and talked about her time as a cheerleader. You can see highlights below courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On becoming a cheerleader for the Cowboys: “I originally made it right out of high school… I’d have a family member drive me four hours to Dallas to make practice by 5:00.”

On hazing in her early days as a cheerleader: “It’s very similar to wrestling. That’s why I was able to like, ‘Yes, I know. Respect …’ And like, people who come before you … Once you get to the veteran status, then you appreciate how you came up through the system. Definitely helped me prepare for wrestling.”