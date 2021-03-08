wrestling / News
Rebel Replaced By Nyla Rose For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
last night, AEW announced that there would be a six-woman tag team match pitting Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Rebel against Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami. Tony Khan suggested in the post-show media scrum that Rebel may try to get out if it, and that’s exactly what happened. AEW has announced that Rebel has delivered another “doctor’s note” saying she can’t compete, so now Nyla Rose will take her place in the match. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:
* Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa
* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
* Inner Circle War Council
Per Dr. Britt Baker’s colleague, Reba’s still too hurt to wrestle this week, so GM @TonyKhan has allowed the DMD to bring a new partner! @NylaRoseBeast teams with Britt + @maki_itoh vs. @shidahikaru + @mizunami0324 + @thunderrosa22 on Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/FedgYx2t4O
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on AEW Revolution 2021 Length, Live Crowd Attendance
- Backstage Rumor on AEW Roster Knowing Who New Signing Is, Note on Reveal
- Candice Michelle Discusses Wanting To Wrestle Charlotte Flair, Who She’d Pick To Induct Her Into WWE Hall Of Fame
- Jim Ross On Dusty Rhodes Wanting Rick Steiner To Squash Ric Flair For NWA Title, Steiners Leaving WCW