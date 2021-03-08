Rebel Replaced By Nyla Rose For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

last night, AEW announced that there would be a six-woman tag team match pitting Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Rebel against Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami. Tony Khan suggested in the post-show media scrum that Rebel may try to get out if it, and that’s exactly what happened. AEW has announced that Rebel has delivered another “doctor’s note” saying she can’t compete, so now Nyla Rose will take her place in the match. Here’s the updated lineup for Dynamite:

* Nyla Rose, Britt Baker & Maki Itoh vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa

* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky

* Inner Circle War Council