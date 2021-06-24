Rebel Shows Off Back Muscles In Semi-Revealing Photo

AEW wrestler Rebel (not Reba) posted a new semi-revealing photo to Twitter in order to show off the progress of her back muscles.

She wrote: “Back progress , why does it always look better in hotel rooms? It always looks different on tv No #AEWDynamite tonight BUT we will be on Saturday AND back to normal day & time Next Wednesday!! On #TNT network 8/7C #Rebel #RNR #MyCrutchIsClutch #AEW”