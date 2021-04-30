Rebellion Was One Of Impact Wrestling’s Most Successful PPVs In Years

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Impact Wrestling Rebellion was the most successful PPV for the company in ‘many years’, although exact numbers are unknown at this time.

The streaming numbers at the start of the show were higher than the total number of buys for any show since Anthem bought the company from Dixie Carter in 2017. It was also the largest streaming number in Impact history.

For television PPV (based on the numbers from one major company), this was double what Hard to Kill did and seven times the total buys (and nine times the paid buys) of Bound for Glory. The TV number, including late buys, will likely increase another 10%. It’s ahead of the numbers they did during their final years on Spike, but nowhere near the peak with Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle vs. Sting. TV PPV buys look to be around 9,300 early in the week and streaming are believed to be more than that.