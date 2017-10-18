 

Reby Hardy Bashes WWE Costume Designer For Insulting Comments About Matt Hardy

October 18, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, WWE costume designer Julie Youngberg took a shot at Matt Hardy after a fan said they hoped Hardy was the fifth man for The Miz’s team at WWE TLC. She wrote:

Reby eventually saw it and replied, starting a heated back-and-forth.

Wrestlezone reports that Youngberg was married to Shannon Moore, a friend of Hardy, but they’ve since split up. Youngberg had an exchange with Reby back in 2015 when Youngberg made accusations about Reby, Matt, their friends and their newborn baby.

