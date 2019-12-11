Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face

In a post on Twitter, Reby Hardy took aim that the WWE, whom she claims rubs her husband Matt’s ‘debt’ in his face whenever they can.

Her post was a reply to Matt’s post from yesterday, where he said he wanted to return to WWE because he didn’t want his 2010 exit to be the end of his run there.

She wrote: “Repaid your debt but they’ll still rub it in your face every chance they get 🙃 that’s ok, we don’t pretend the less than perfect shit never happened here.”

I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way. I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace. pic.twitter.com/EpT1gjNZNT — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019