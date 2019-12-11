wrestling / News

Reby Hardy Claims WWE Rubs Matt Hardy’s Debt In His Face

December 11, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Reby Hardy took aim that the WWE, whom she claims rubs her husband Matt’s ‘debt’ in his face whenever they can.

Her post was a reply to Matt’s post from yesterday, where he said he wanted to return to WWE because he didn’t want his 2010 exit to be the end of his run there.

She wrote: “Repaid your debt but they’ll still rub it in your face every chance they get 🙃 that’s ok, we don’t pretend the less than perfect shit never happened here.

