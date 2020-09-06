Reby Hardy Says Matt Still In Hospital, Says He ‘1000%’ Has a Concussion

Reby Hardy gave an update on on Matt Hardy after his scary fall at last night’s AEW All Out, revealing that he’s still in the hospital. Reby posted to Twitter this morning to note that Hardy requires additional imaging after his CT scan was done in regard to his head hitting the concrete during a botched spot in his match with Sammy Guevara, and saying that it is “1000% [a] concussion.”

They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho.

Hardy also fired back at a Twitter user who said the spot was Matt’s choice, noting that her tweet last night was critical of Matt:

Reading is fundamental, you absolute asshat. Matt was the #1 idiot in this scenario.

I’ll let you figure out who #2 was. Also, f**k you.

Tony Khan said during the post-show media scrum that he allowed the match to continue because Hardy passed a concussion protocol, and that Hardy “seems to be okay” after being taken to the hospital as a precaution.

https://twitter.com/RebyHardy/status/1302622973094957058

https://twitter.com/RebyHardy/status/1302481204902584325