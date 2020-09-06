wrestling / News
Reby Hardy Says Matt Still In Hospital, Says He ‘1000%’ Has a Concussion
Reby Hardy gave an update on on Matt Hardy after his scary fall at last night’s AEW All Out, revealing that he’s still in the hospital. Reby posted to Twitter this morning to note that Hardy requires additional imaging after his CT scan was done in regard to his head hitting the concrete during a botched spot in his match with Sammy Guevara, and saying that it is “1000% [a] concussion.”
They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho.
Hardy also fired back at a Twitter user who said the spot was Matt’s choice, noting that her tweet last night was critical of Matt:
Reading is fundamental, you absolute asshat.
Matt was the #1 idiot in this scenario.
I’ll let you figure out who #2 was.
Also, f**k you.
Tony Khan said during the post-show media scrum that he allowed the match to continue because Hardy passed a concussion protocol, and that Hardy “seems to be okay” after being taken to the hospital as a precaution.
https://twitter.com/RebyHardy/status/1302622973094957058
https://twitter.com/RebyHardy/status/1302481204902584325
More Trending Stories
- Lana Reacts To Reports That Her Promotion Of Energy Drink Led To WWE’s New Policy On Third Party Platforms
- More Wrestlers Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use: Maria Kanellis, Fred Rosser
- Chris Jericho Says NXT Losing to AEW Every Week Is ‘Embarrassing at This Point’
- Kevin Nash Comments on WWE Banning Third Party Platforms for Talents, Mentions Asking for ‘Health Insurance Coverage and Profit Sharing’