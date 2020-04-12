wrestling / News
Reby Hardy On WWE’s Live Shows Amid Pandemic: ‘Wrestling Isn’t Essential’
Reby Hardy takes issue with WWE returning to live shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared those thoughts online. Reby, the wife of AEW’s Matt Hardy, posted to her Twitter account last night noting that “Wrestling is great & all. But. It is NOT essential.”
The tweet came after WWE confirmed that it would be returning to live events starting with Monday’s Raw. Reby proceeded to point out that fans can wat5ch WWE Network if they need escapism and added that Matt “is & has been HOME, where his ass belongs, under state mandate.” She noted that “if work comes [calling before] those mandates are lifted, imma start coughing on [Instagram Live]”:
Wrestling is great & all.
But.
It is NOT essential.
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020
If WWE stans are looking for escapism via wrestling, they can watch practically every match ever on WWE network ? Like ??? It’s not 1992. DVRs exist. Subscription services exist. We don’t *need* any particular program to entertain us rn. Go ahead & cAncEL me for the 90th time
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020
B4 u come for me, cuz I can feel yall typing 🙄😆 My husband is & has been HOME, where his ass belongs, under state mandate. And if work comes callin b4 those mandates are lifted, imma start coughing on IG live DONT PLAY WITH ME. We got a whole newborn & 2 small kids @ home 🤚🏽
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 12, 2020
