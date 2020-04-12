wrestling / News

Reby Hardy On WWE’s Live Shows Amid Pandemic: ‘Wrestling Isn’t Essential’

April 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Reby Hardy Rebecca Hardy Reby Sky

Reby Hardy takes issue with WWE returning to live shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and shared those thoughts online. Reby, the wife of AEW’s Matt Hardy, posted to her Twitter account last night noting that “Wrestling is great & all. But. It is NOT essential.”

The tweet came after WWE confirmed that it would be returning to live events starting with Monday’s Raw. Reby proceeded to point out that fans can wat5ch WWE Network if they need escapism and added that Matt “is & has been HOME, where his ass belongs, under state mandate.” She noted that “if work comes [calling before] those mandates are lifted, imma start coughing on [Instagram Live]”:

