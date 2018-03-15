wrestling / News
WWE News: Reby Hardy Says Jeff Hardy is Not Needed, Heath Slater Responds To a Fan Saying He Needs a Push
– According to wrestlingnews, Reby Hardy responded to a fan on Instagram, noting that they needed Jeff Hardy for Ultimate Deletion. She responded with the following…
“Matt has busted his ass to get to this point. He & I have been fighting for this to happen for nearly a year. After the hard work & $50k+ in legal fees that *WE* paid, I’m gonna have to say NO. He is not “needed”. Jeff is clearly doing his own thing & it has nothing to do with us right now.”
– Heath Slater recently responded to a fan on Twitter, who said that he needs a push…
Was just thinking am I the only one who wants to see @HeathSlaterOMRB get a push from @WWE? Would love to sometime see a title in his hands.
I don’t need a push…. If I could just get a nudge I would do the rest.. #igotkids #wwe https://t.co/axPJwOy6wa
