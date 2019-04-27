Reby Hardy Says Matt Was Asked If He Was Attracted to Her Because She Looked Like Jeff at Hall of Fame Ceremony

– Reby Hardy shared an insane story about being interviewed at the Hall of Fame and Matt being asked if he was attracted to her because she looked like Jeff. Yup. Reby took to Twitter to share the story in a series of tweets (complete with GIFs) as you can see below.

According to Reby, who had gone blonde with purple ends for the event, the two of them made it to the end of the interview line when the last interviewer referred to her hair color as “interesting.” The interviewer then turned to Matt and asked if he’s attracted to her because she looked like Jeff. Reby noted that she tried to smile and nod her way through the interview but had a difficult time keeping her expression pleasant while Matt answered questions from “the man who just inquired if my husband was only sexuallly attracted to me because (presumably ?!) my hair reminded him of his REAL LIFE BLOOD BROTHER from like 10 years ago.”

She concluded, “And that, my friends, was my Wrestlemania moment & the reason why I’ll never wear green & purple hair ever again.”

It happened on the WWE Hall of Fame red carpet as me & @MATTHARDYBRAND were being interviewed, assembly line style pic.twitter.com/MkxAd3ksSB — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 26, 2019

After a few interviews about our kids, home arcade, WWE2K, Hall of Fame inductees, etc. we came to our last interview of the red carpet. Its been a breeze up until now, how hard could these questions get, right ? pic.twitter.com/yNU3bjYb87 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 26, 2019

AND THEN PROCEEDS TO TURN TO MY HUSBAND & ASKS IF HE’S ATTRACTED TO ME BECAUSE I LOOK LIKE HIS BROTHER pic.twitter.com/ec0YTMy77v — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 26, 2019