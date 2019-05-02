wrestling / News
Reby Hardy Slams Lio Rush as ‘Trash’ on Social Media
– Reby Hardy has never been one to hold back her opinion, and that extends to Lio Rush as well. As you can see below, Hardy unloaded on Rush on Facebook amidst a host of headlines that Rush has had serious heat backstage in WWE over a variety of issues. While Rush has publicly attempted address the issues in an interview with Fightful, several people — including Mark Henry and Booker T have spoken out about the situation.
Enter Reby. In response to what seems to be a post about Rush, Hardy replied, “F**k that guy” and went on to say, “He is trash. Always been trash. Trying to bite my tongue, but damn.”
Lest anyone suspect it’s a fake Facebook account saying these things, Hardy posted to her verified Twitter account and reinforced the comments, as you can see below:
Looks like @RebyHardy isn’t a fan of @itsLioRush pic.twitter.com/1sZRYw3skG
— HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) May 2, 2019
He a bitch 🤷🏽♀️ https://t.co/8hHDN3eV9V
— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Signed Goldberg For Saudi Arabia Show To Keep Him From AEW
- Jon Moxley Expected To Return To Independents In June, Wants Complete Creative Freedom
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Had No Control Over the Kliq, Talks Heat Against the Group
- Carmella Says She Didn’t Break up Corey Graves’ Marriage