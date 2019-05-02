Reby Hardy Slams Lio Rush as ‘Trash’ on Social Media

– Reby Hardy has never been one to hold back her opinion, and that extends to Lio Rush as well. As you can see below, Hardy unloaded on Rush on Facebook amidst a host of headlines that Rush has had serious heat backstage in WWE over a variety of issues. While Rush has publicly attempted address the issues in an interview with Fightful, several people — including Mark Henry and Booker T have spoken out about the situation.

Enter Reby. In response to what seems to be a post about Rush, Hardy replied, “F**k that guy” and went on to say, “He is trash. Always been trash. Trying to bite my tongue, but damn.”

Lest anyone suspect it’s a fake Facebook account saying these things, Hardy posted to her verified Twitter account and reinforced the comments, as you can see below: