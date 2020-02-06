Reby Hardy Uses Nancy Pelosi Meme to Reference Matt Hardy’s Ideas Not Being Taken By WWE

Reby Hardy jumped on the now-popular meme of Nancy Pelosi from last night’s State of the Union as a satirical statement on Matt Hardy’s apparent issues with WWE booking. Hardy posted to Twitter on Wednesday with a picture of the House Speaker ripping up her copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union transcript, captioning Pelosi as “Vince McMahon” and the transcript as Matt’s idea. You can see the post below.

Reby, who has always been outspoken on the social media platform, acknowledged the satirical nature of the post by responding to a fan as you can see below. Hardy has been in talks with WWE about a new contract, with the sticking point reportedly over how Hardy will be used. His contract is said to expire on March 1st.

It’s a beautiful day on the Hardy Compound, guys pic.twitter.com/xOQQepghQP — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) February 5, 2020