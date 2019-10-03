Recap of Charlotte Flair on FOX and Friends (Video)

– Charlotte Flair was on FOX and Friends yesterday promoting tomorrow’s debut of Smackdown on FOX. A recap of the show is below per PWInsider, as well as video of the appearance:

Flair appeared in the wrestling ring set up outside the FOX Studios in NYC. She was asked how she feels about New York City embracing professional wrestling. [Note from Mike: You mean like the last six or seven decades?] She said that no one does sports and entertainment better than WWE and she’s excited about the big FOX debut on Friday. She said it’s incredible.

Flair was asked about the women’s evolution. Flair said that over the last three years, “we are no longer Divas, we are Superstars”, which got a pop from the female members of the FOX anchors. She said they are taking over the industry and they are the most popular thing in WWE. She said she hopes it trickles down to other industries.

Flair was asked if she saw her father wrestle and decided she wanted to do it one day. Flair said, no, she was his biggest fan.and she used to cry when he got punched. Now that she’s in the same industry, she just wants to continue his legacy and make him proud. They asked how her father got into pro wrestling. Flair said he was fascinated by it and got into it in Minneapolis after a few years of playing football in college. He moved to North Carolina and now he’s the greatest of all time and she hopes to be known as that one day.

They noted she was an athlete and asked her how the transition into wrestling was. Flair said the transition athletically was very easy but to have the ability to control a crowd, it didn’t come easy. Six years ago, she was scared of her own shadow, so to be standing here today as one of the faces of WWE, to be larger than life, was a process. They asked if she could energize the crowd that was there and the crowd “Woo’d” for her. She said they already know. They asked where the Woo came from. She said it was “trademarked’ by her father

They noted she was named after the city of Charlotte.

Flair said she’s excited about joining the FOX family and noted they get to “control the cliffhanger” unlike sports.

That was it for the appearance.