Recap of Latest Being the Elite: Adam Page’s Drinking Continues As People Try To Help

The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online and the focus is heavy on Adam Page, who has developed a drinking program on AEW TV.

– The Young Bucks talk about Nick’s landscaping project. After Matt takes shots at it, Nick gets mad and leaves. Matt, in an apparent reference to them leaving Twitter, said that Nick needs a minute to get away from the toxicity but will be back. He then continues to make fun of Nick’s landscaping, similar to how wrestling fans nitpick the product.

– A footage of the Bucks going to Memphis and appearing at a Memphis Grizzlies game. They also visit Graceland and talk with Lanny Poffo.

– Orange Cassidy is shown walking around the arena. Later, he shows Kris Statlander how to use a chair.

– The rest of the video is mostly focused on Hangman Page. He’s found backstage at Dynamite drinking, when he runs into ‘Handsome’ Jimmy Valiant. They talk about Valiant’s wrestling camp and Page thanks him for making everyone feel at home. Valiant said that even though Omega won their tag match, Page also won because he has more to run to than run from.

– Later, Page goes to the bathroom and uses mouthwash before Omega finds him. Omega asks why Page didn’t help him when he went to check on Michael Nakazawa, and Page said, “No I said you got this.” Omega said they could do great things as a team and tries to get him to drink water.

– Omega says he has to help Page and leaves Nakazawa, who is seen looking at the Dark Order’s website. Omega instead joins the Bucks in their office. Brandon Cutler is asked where he’s been but he doesn’t say anything.

– Page is then shown walking through the arena and asking Omega if he has the Uber, but Omega isn’t there. Since Omega has his luggage, Page wanders off to find him.