Recap Of Stephanie McMahon On FS1’s First Things First

– Stephanie McMahon appeared on First Things First on Tuesday morning to promote WWE SmackDown on Fox. Highlights (via PWInsider) are below.

* Everyone is excited about the move. Both Fox and WWE.

* Stephanie discusses the Women’s Evolution and the “give Divas a chance” hashtag.

* Fans should watch SmackDown because they will see the best in sports and entertainment. Says WWE appeals to everyone.

* Stephanie talks about wrestling her father six days before her actual wedding and training to wrestle Ronda Rousey.

* McMahon said her oldest daughter, who is 13, has already started training and she would encourage her children to follow their passion and use their work ethic. They would have to work hard if that was their choice.

* WWE says being relatable and engaging with the audience has led to their staying power.

* Stephanie hypes The Rock’s appearance on SmackDown then jokes about a triple threat match with Vince, herself, and her daughter.