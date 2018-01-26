Recapping An Eventful Week In WWE: Enzo, XFL, Raw 25

It’s been a busy week in WWE. So busy that, I could not pick one topic to cover. How could I choose between a failed nostalgia show, a failed cruiserweight, the announcement of a soon to fail football league, and the upcoming Rumble failure? I couldn’t. Fortunately, I can pack them all into one column like a poker scene with the APA.

Enzo Amore and the Cruiserweight Division

Enzo Amore was fired over rape allegations, putting the already floundering cruiserweight division deeper underwater. Daniel Bryan announced that the title is now vacant and a new general manager would clear up the situation next week.

Just what the show needs. An authority figure. If the authority figure stays out of the way like William Regal on NXT, I’m all for it. But if WWE is going to turn 205 Live into Extra Diet Raw and Zero Calorie SmackDown, count me out.

This could be a true fresh start for the division. A new general manager who will make the show more like the Cruiserweight Classic and less like the Worst of WWE. I have no faith in this happening, because everything they’ve done with the division up to this point has failed, but maybe they’ll surprise us all.

I still think they should make history once again and hold a 205 Live Royal Rumble on Sunday.

It’s not WWE’s fault that Enzo and Rich Swann have serious legal issues to do with, but this division has been dead of arrival. Everything they’ve done to try and save it, backfired. No one watches 205 Live and no one attended the 205 Live house shows. They lost Austin Aries and Neville through their own booking missteps. They failed to utilize the plethora of talent at their disposal. They treated the division like an afterthought from day one and it showed in how they were booked on Raw.

There’s a really good wrestling show dying to take place on 205 Live. We’ll probably never see it.

RAW 25

I was excited for Raw 25, thinking it would be a fun mix of nostalgia and new. Aside from two segments, it was neither.

The opening segment was exactly what it should have been. Steve Austin hits a couple of stunners on the McMahon’s, drinks beer, and leaves. The pop he got goes to show just how amped up that crowd was for Monday’s telecast.

The Elias segment with John Cena was really good. Elias is getting good heat and Cena always draws a reaction. I’m worried that Cena is going to do to Elias what he did to Rusev and Bray Wyatt, but until that happens, I remain hopeful.

The rest of the show was a swing and a miss. They not only didn’t use the Manhattan Center, the Manhattan Center crowd still marked out for the 100th DX/Kliq reunion.

This was a real opportunity for WWE to celebrate 25 years of the longest running weekly episodic television program in the history of sports entertainment and the existence of human time. Instead, after the segment, they delivered a skippable current day Raw filled with 30 second cameos by past stars. It was a lazy effort that somehow failed to utilize names who have not been on WWE television for years.

The XFL Returns

Maybe Vince was saving all of his energy for Thursday’s announcement. Yes, the XFL is back. Well, it will be back in 2020. That is, if Vince doesn’t forget about this announcement six months from now. Plans change, you know.

This time, things will be different. They’re going to forget about the gimmicks and deliver good ol’ fashioned football. The same football you can see every Sunday with vastly superior talent. At least the games will be kept under two hours. Until the television network decides they need more money from advertisers and ask for longer games.

Here’s all you need to know about the new XFL. There are eight teams, but one owner. That owner is Vince McMahon. This isn’t something that is going to succeed. This is Rock Em Sock Em Robots with no one manning the blue fighter. This is an old toy that Vince wants full control over, until he gets bored with it.

The Royal Rumble

And if all that wasn’t enough, the second most important event of the year is this Sunday. Not only do we have the Royal Rumble. We have the Royal Rumble…TIMES TWO!

The Rumble has been a poor effort for years and feels like an afterthought this year. The build has been non-existent, outside of Shinsuke Nakamura wanting to knee people in the face. There is no great storyline or hook heading into the Rumble. It’s just a yearly tradition that they do at this point, not unlike all their other gimmick pay-per-view events.

Nakamura or Reigns are the current favorites, with John Cena making a late push. The Miz, Elias, Bobby Roode, and Randy Orton are the only four people with any kind of momentum heading into this thing and only two of them seem to know that the Rumble is this weekend.

At least the women make history with the first ever women’s Royal Rumble. They want to be treated like the men, they’ll soon find out what it’s like to have a part-time star come in and steal their spotlight that they’ve worked all year for.

We’re conditioned to be excited for the Rumble, but with everything that happened this week, it doesn’t feel important.

I’m on Twitter @jeremylambert88