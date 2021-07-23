Recent CM Punk Instagram Post Increases Rumors About AEW Signing

As it was previously reported that CM Punk is rumored to be in talks with AEW about a return to the ring, although nothing has been confirmed at this time. Punk posted something to his Instagram which some have taken to believe that he is playing up the rumors, if not unintentionally confirming them. It could also be a stretch as some fans tend to look for meaning where there is none.

In a post to his Instagram story, Punk shared a clip of the song “Sirius” by the Alan Parsons Project. The song was used by the Chicago Bulls during the Michael Jordan era, and they used a remixed version for the current lineup. With AEW All Out happening in Chicago, this led to some fans to read into it that Punk will be there. Obviously that hasn’t been confirmed and Punk never said anything about it. The Bulls were the subject of an ESPN documentary called The Last Dance last year and now AEW has trademarked The First Dance, which could also be related.