Recent Dynamite Musical Number Was Said To Be MJF’s Idea

Last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is already somewhat infamous as it featured a musical number from Chris Jericho and MJF. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the idea was actually from MJF. He had watched the film Rocketman and wanted to do a number to the song “Honky Cat.” Jericho, instead, pushed for “Me and My Shadow.”

Jericho also is the one who went to get the rights to the song, as well as put together the choreography with the Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleading squad. The two worked together with ideas for the beginning and end of the segment. Jericho tried to make it like The Blues Brothers, in which there are over-the-top musical numbers but nobody reacts to them when they’re over.

MJF flew to Tampa on October 19 to rehearse and they shot the segment the next day in Jacksonville. It took seven hours to shoot. Two hours before Dynamite was set to air, there was a rights issue with the song, so they had to add a different version and re-edit it. As Jericho had said before, the segment made it to the production truck 22 minutes before it was scheduled to air.