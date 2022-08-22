wrestling / News

Recent Pic of Brock Lesnar & Sable Online

August 21, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WWE Smackdown 7-22-22 Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar and Sable don’t end up in candid photos a lot, but a new picture of the couple is online. The photo has been making its way around social media and you can see the pic of the two out with friends below, per Wrestling Chart.

Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV at WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

