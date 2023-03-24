wrestling / News

Recent Pre-Taped Segment Changed, Speculation About Vince McMahon Involvement

March 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a recent pre-taped segment on the March 20 episode of RAW had to be redone after someone used the term ‘wrestling’. This has led to speculation that Vince McMahon has had more involvement with the creative process.

It should be noted, however, that both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns recently used the term ‘pro wrestler’ during their segment on the same episode.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vince McMahon, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading