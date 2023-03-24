wrestling / News
Recent Pre-Taped Segment Changed, Speculation About Vince McMahon Involvement
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a recent pre-taped segment on the March 20 episode of RAW had to be redone after someone used the term ‘wrestling’. This has led to speculation that Vince McMahon has had more involvement with the creative process.
It should be noted, however, that both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns recently used the term ‘pro wrestler’ during their segment on the same episode.
