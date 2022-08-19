wrestling / News
WWE News: Recent Returns Featured In WWE Playlist, Karrion Kross & Scarlett On After The Bell
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at the many returns to WWE since SummerSlam. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
“From Bayley to Karrion Kross, watch these unexpected WWE returns since SummerSlam 2022.”
– Speaking of returns, Karrion Kross and Scarlett are the guests on this week’s WWE After the Bell. The episode is below, with the following synopsis:
“On the heels of their shocking return to SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett join the podcast to discuss their time away from WWE, how they came back and who’s next.”
More Trending Stories
- Note On The Current Plan For AEW All Out Main Event (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Trent Seven, Xia Brookside & More Reportedly Gone From NXT UK
- Rumor on CM Punk Expressing Displeasure With AEW, Some Thought He Might Almost Stay Home From Dynamite
- Update on Health of Kenny Omega and Dragon Lee After Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, Match Shortened For Time