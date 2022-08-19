wrestling / News

WWE News: Recent Returns Featured In WWE Playlist, Karrion Kross & Scarlett On After The Bell

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross Scarlett WWE Smackdown, WWE Clash at the Castle Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at the many returns to WWE since SummerSlam. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

“From Bayley to Karrion Kross, watch these unexpected WWE returns since SummerSlam 2022.”

– Speaking of returns, Karrion Kross and Scarlett are the guests on this week’s WWE After the Bell. The episode is below, with the following synopsis:

“On the heels of their shocking return to SmackDown, Karrion Kross and Scarlett join the podcast to discuss their time away from WWE, how they came back and who’s next.”

