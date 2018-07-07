WWE News: Recent WWE Live Event Said To Be A Disaster, Gregory Iron Shares Hulk Hogan Story,

– In a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone), Dave Meltzer said that a recent WWE live event in Rapid City was such a disaster it had to be remade.

He said: “Friday night’s show in Rapid City was a disaster. I’m not saying it was a bad show; but, so many people had problems getting into Rapid City and then Bray Wyatt crashed his car going to the airport, so the whole card had to be remade. They ended up going with a Dolph Ziggler/Seth Rollins 2 out of 3 Falls Match so they could extend the time essentially. So they had Dana Brooke and Ruby Riott in a singles match; but, they haven’t worked together – I don’t want to say at all because they probably have at some point; but, whatever it was Ruby Riott ended up with a knee injury when it was all said and done. It wasn’t a match they had been doing on a nightly basis. Dana Brooke hasn’t even been wrestling much. Usually she’s in the corner of [Titus] O’ Neil and Apollo.”

– In an interview with The Steve Austin Show (via Wrestlezone), Gregory Iron shared a story about his grandmother, who was a huge Hulk Hogan fan and helped raise him.

He said: “My mom got really addicted to drugs, specifically crack. I think she always dabbled in drugs as I was younger; but, her mom, my grandmother, when she passed away of bone cancer, I was eight years old. It really escalated because she couldn’t cope without living with her mom. It was hard on me too because my grandmother is the one that got me into wrestling. She was like the glue that held the family together, so once she was gone things got real rough for me. When she passed, because it was the first major death I ever dealt with, my parents told me, ‘If you put something in her casket, she will always be able to remember you and you’ll be able to stay with her. It was cool because last year I met Hulk Hogan for the first time and I got to share this story with him in what was a cool life moment for me. So, I thought to myself, ‘What could I put in her casket that would be important to both of us?’ I just got a Hulk Hogan WCW action figure because this was ’95, so I had one of the old Hasbro WWF ones, the smaller ones. It was like my favorite action figure; but, I said, ‘You know what? I’ve got this new one. I’m gonna put this Hulk Hogan action figure in her casket.’ That’s what I did. I remember all the adults walking up to the casket thinking it was weird that there was a Hulk Hogan figure in there; but, it was important to us. I feel like that was a really big reason I latched onto wrestling at an early age. Not only was there stuff going on at home; but, that was our thing. She was into wrestling way before I was even around. Once she exposed me to WrestleMania VI (Hogan and [Ultimate] Warrior) I started discovering all these other VHS tapes she had. She had WrestleMania I and WrestleMania IV. She was a huge Hulkamaniac.“