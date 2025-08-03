wrestling / News

Several Recently Released WWE Talent Set To Become Free Agents

August 3, 2025
PWInsider reports that several talent that was released by WWE on May 2nd of this year will now hit free agency following their 90-day no-compete clauses expiring. These names include Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Dakota Kai, and Braun Strowman.

Both Katana Chance and Kayden Carter wasted no time getting back out there, as they were at Wrestlecon this past weekend.

It remains to be seen where these wrestlers head next.

