Recently Released WWE Wrestler To Appear On Tonight’s RAW (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that Heath Slater is set to make an appearance on tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network. Slater was released back in April along with several other WWE wrestlers. His non-compete clause expires on July 15.

Technically, WWE is still free to use talents who are under a ninety-day non-compete clause. This was originally the plan for Drake Maverick to keep him in the Cruiserweight title tournament, but WWE ended up deciding to give him a new contract instead and turn it into a story.

WWE could conceivably offer Slater a new deal as well, as he’s well liked backstage, but it’s unknown if that will happen at this time.

Slater had been previously hyping July 18, the date of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary, on Twitter.