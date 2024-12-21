– At last night’s ROH Final Battle 2024 event, Red Velvet successfully defended the ROH Women’s World TV Title against Leyla Hirsch. During the post show media scrum, Red Velvet called for a match against AEW star and TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

Velvet stated on wanting a match with Mone (via Fightful), “Are we staying in Ring of Honor or can I say anybody? Anybody. TK, give me [Mercedes] Mone. Everybody wants it. Let’s go. Let’s make it happen. Let’s do it. Absolutely. Line them up. You know I always cook, Tony. He knows. Let’s keep cooking. Let’s bring them. I never turn down a challenge. I’m ready for anybody and everyone, so bring them. I’m ready. I’m hungry.”