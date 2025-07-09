wrestling / News
Red Velvet Comments On Her Injury, Says It’s ‘Just A Pause’
As previously reported, Tony Khan announced that Red Velvet suffered an injury and an interim ROH Women’s TV champion will be crowned at Supercard of Honor this Friday. In a post on Twitter, Velvet commented on the injury, noting that she will be back.
She wrote: “Not the news I wanted to share. I won’t be cleared to compete at Supercard of Honor due to injury. Don’t get it twisted this is just a pause, not the end. To the new Interim ROH Women’s TV Champ congrats in advance. Hold it down, because when I come back? I’m coming for it ALL.”
