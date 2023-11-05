– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, AEW star Red Velvet discussed her former stablemate, Jade Cargill, signing with WWE recently. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Red Velvet on her communication with Jade Cargill since she signed with WWE: “Any communication? Absolutely. I’ve been gone, so I have not been on television while she was continuing her streak and after she lost the belt and all that. But yes, once everything was official and I knew that could talk about it, I went ahead and contacted her, congratulated her. We talked, and I just told her I’m happy for her. At the end of the day, she chose to do what was best for her, and I don’t know why anyone would think I have anything else to say or anything bad because it’s her future, and she’s allowed to make the choices that she wants, so she’s a superstar, she wants to be a star, she is a star.”

On why she’s happy for Jade Cargill: “If that’s what she thought was better for her, I’m happy for her. I let her know. I didn’t really speak on it before, when it was speculation and going around because it’s her privacy. Once everything was out in the open, I did send her a message, and I wished her the best. We’ve had some talks here and there now, but I’m happy for her, I really am. She shocked the world.”

Red Velvet has been off TV since February due to injury.