– On the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, ROH Women’s World Television Champion Red Velvet discussed becoming champion and its significance in her career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Red Velvet on winning the ROH TV Title: “I’m gonna get real with you guys. This was my first title on television, right? You don’t get a handbook on how to be a champion, what it takes to be a champion, you just kind of go by what you assume, your morals, and what you want to be as a champion. When I won this belt, instantly I was like, ‘Oh, I have a target on my back.’ I never knew what it was like to have a target on my back because I was chasing the target, I was always chasing the champion. I had no idea like, okay, what am I about to get myself into?”

On how amazing her title run has been: “It’s been amazing. I’ve wrestled so many different girls during my title reign. You have Diamanté in that street fight, Layla at the time, we went back and forth. So many people, I learned so much after every defense. My attitude hasn’t changed from when I wasn’t a champion to when I was a champion because guess what, when you get in the ring and the bell rings, as quickly as you can win is as quickly as you can lose. What I always make sure I don’t do is underestimate my opponent because people underestimated me all the time.”

On how people underestimated her going against Billie Starkz: “People underestimated me when I was going against Billie and I was like, aha, jokes on you, it’s my night. But, I never underestimate my opponents. If I get to know who I wrestle a little further, I’ll do my due diligence and watch their stuff. I’m still a student of the game while being champion. This reign has been great, it’s really pushed me, I’ve had the opportunity to be showcased as a champion during promos, so thank you for that, keep giving me the mic, I want to talk. I hope I get more opportunities to show off what I can do on the mic and other things but this run has been great.” Velvet said while speaking of her title reign on the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted.

Red Velvet won the title in July 2024 at ROH Death Before Dishonor that year, beating Billie Starkz to become the champion. She’s since held the title for a little under a year.