– During a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet spoke about why Ring of Honor isn’t a “B-show” for AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Red Velvet on representing Ring of Honor: “To me, in order to be the best, you beat the best. So let’s make the best out of every woman that’s in that locker room. Like to me, I want to build Ring of Honor, and eventually I want my Ring of Honor crew and girls to look over and see what’s up at AEW. If it’s AEW versus Ring of Honor girls, then…. I can’t get to the top without having people willing to fight me at the top for that spot. That’s what I want. I want people who are hungry, who are motivated, who are gonna put in their work like if you want it, come find me and come get it. Like, that’s the way i’ve always learned.”

On her vision for her career: “So, yeah, my vision for my career right now is to continue defending this title to maybe go hold some more gold, you know? I could collect belts too, but I do want, like i said, I feel like i’m one of the best of my time, so why not live in that and spread it? Everyone gets greedy, I feel and it gets lonely at the top. So to me, I just really want to focus on like, not even just building the women’s division, but like Ring of Honor is not the B show, like great people are on that show. So let’s build it, right? I’m tired of it being overlooked. I’m tired of it being disrespected. Let’s put some stank on it and start cooking.”