Red Velvet Wants To Elevate Talent Once She’s Back At AEW

In a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Red Velvet shared her ambitions in advance of her return to AEW this week (via Fightful). Velvet explained that she has a long list of opponents she hopes to face, both inside and outside of AEW, and that she’s not simply focused on winning a title but showcasing other talent successfully as well. You can find a highlight from Velvet on the topic and watch the full interview below.

On who she wants to fight once she’s back in the ring at AEW: “That’s a tough one because I haven’t been on AEW television for a while, and it’s just given me a lot of time to reflect. I think, not if, when I come back, I just have a different mindset, and I’m a different person, and I’m a different wrestler, so I wouldn’t want to single anyone out. I want to wrestle everyone. I just feel like I’m in a different mindset, I’m a different person, I’m a different athlete now, so even having wrestled the women I’ve already wrestled, I just feel like they’re about to get the new me, and I don’t think anybody’s ready. But I have on a lot of people. I have my eyes on people that are [in] AEW, I have my eyes on people that are outside of AEW. I know that when I get back, it’s my year. I’m coming for everything everyone said I couldn’t have it didn’t have or didn’t deserve, I’m coming for all of it. So I don’t think people are ready. But I’m trying to be the best of the best. I want to elevate talent, I want to help the generations that are coming and leave my staple in the world of wrestling, and I don’t just mean, ‘Hey, I want to come and be a champion.’ No, I want to help bring up girls. I want to help train other girls because there’s gonna be a day where I’m not gonna do it anymore, and I want to know that the wrestling world is being left behind great, amazing, female wrestlers, and we’re not going backwards. I’m just ready.”