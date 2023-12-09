Red Velvet Says A Knee Injury Kept Her Out of AEW for Nine Months

Red Velvet made her return to AEW last month after being out for nine months due to injury. In an interview with Pope’s Point of View (via Fightful), Red Velvet confirmed that it was a knee injury that kept her out of action for much of 2023.

She said: “Recently, as everyone has seen, I just came back from a knee injury that had me off for nine months, almost a total of a year gone. I made my come back on November 8 in Portland. It didn’t stop there, I went back to back to back, I call it the comeback tour. it didn’t stop there, it went on and on. It was a great high of coming back and I’m so grateful.”