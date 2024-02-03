Red Velvet, Mark Briscoe Set For Tonight’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of Collision on TNT, with both Red Velvet and Mark Briscoe set to appear. Red Velvet will be wrestling an unnamed opponent. The updated lineup includes:

* Christian Cage & The Patriarchy vs. FTR & Daniel Garcia

* Bryan Danielson vs. Hechicero

* Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Keith

* Serena Deeb vs. Queen Aminata

* Red Velvet vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from Mark Briscoe