wrestling / News
Red Velvet Officially Signs ‘Upgraded’ Contract With AEW
– Following her role in the blockbuster tag team match where she teamed up with Cody Rhodes against Jade Cargill and Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal on Dynamite earlier this month, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes announced today that Red Velvet is officially “All Elite.” Cody confirmed today that Velvet has been signed to an AEW contract.
Cody tweeted, “At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend.” You can see Cody’s tweet below.
Red Velvet is currently ranked No. 2 in the AEW women’s division. She’s undefeated in singles action at 5-0. She’s been a regular worker for AEW since June of last year.
At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend. pic.twitter.com/1bJ2JVx280
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage News On How NXT Officials Feel About Tian Sha Gimmick, Who Is Playing Mei Ying
- Epico Reveals What Andrade Said About Why He Wanted To Leave WWE
- New Photo Shows Tessa Blanchard Training At Same Gym As Sasha Banks and Bayley
- Paul Wight On WWE Botching Cesaro’s Push After WrestleMania 30, Triple H Not Wanting To Put Him Over