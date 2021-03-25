Red Velvet Officially Signs ‘Upgraded’ Contract With AEW

– Following her role in the blockbuster tag team match where she teamed up with Cody Rhodes against Jade Cargill and Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal on Dynamite earlier this month, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes announced today that Red Velvet is officially “All Elite.” Cody confirmed today that Velvet has been signed to an AEW contract.

Cody tweeted, “At The Crossroads @AEWonTNT event squaring off against @SHAQ & Jade…Red stepped up in a huge way! @TonyKhan saw what over a million people saw that night and upgraded her contract. She’s ALL ELITE now! Let’s stir it up my friend.” You can see Cody’s tweet below.

Red Velvet is currently ranked No. 2 in the AEW women’s division. She’s undefeated in singles action at 5-0. She’s been a regular worker for AEW since June of last year.