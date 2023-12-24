Red Velvet on How She Got Started in AEW

In an interview with Pope’s POV (via Wrestling Inc), Red Velvet spoke about getting her start in AEW and her time on the independent scene before that. She noted that two years before arriving in AEW, she wasn’t sure where her career was going.

She said: “I was building a name for myself, but I was just in the east coast. I didn’t know how I was going to get to the west coast because people didn’t know who I was, so sometimes they weren’t giving me the opportunity. And I really was like, ‘Something needs to change, and I don’t know where or how.’ So, I love her to death, she is one of my best friends now, but this flyer comes up of KiLynn [King]. She was having a ‘Dark’ match on AEW … I spoke with my wrestling dad and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what I have to do. I know I can do it, I just need the opportunity [with AEW].’ So he said, ‘Okay well, I’ll call you back because I have some people I know and some people I’ve done some stuff for and maybe they can help me out.’”

Eventually she got a call from QT Marshall, then the AEW Manager of Talent Relations, for extra work. She got a rental car then went to Daily’s Place. During training, Brandi Rhodes told her that she would team with Kenzie Paige in a tag team match on AEW Dark against Allie and Rhodes. After that match, she was invited back for more matches.