Red Velvet Praises ‘Team AEW’ Making History As Part of NWA Empowerrr

Red Velvet took to Twitter following NWA Empowerrr to showcase a photo of the ladies of AEW who appeared on the show. The photo also includes Diamante, KiLynn King, Leyla Hirsch and Kiera Hogan.

She wrote: “So happy we made history together! Team AEW!!”

Velvet and King made it to the finals of the NWA Women’s tag team title tournament, ultimately losing to Allysin Kay and Marti Belle. Kiera Hogan was in the NWA Women’s Invitational, which was ultimately won by Chelsea Green. Leyla Hirsch faced Kamille for the NWA Women’s title in a losing effort.

The only one of the group with a win was Diamante, who defeated Kylie Rae and Chik Tormenta.

She replied to Velvet with: “If it’s one thing I’m damn sure about, it’s that @AEW was repped HARD tonight at

@nwa #EMPOWERRR”

Hirsch added: “I am so glad I got to do this historic event with these ladies. I am so lucky to work with them.”