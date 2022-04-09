wrestling / News
Red Velvet Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Rampage
We have our fourth competitor for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as of tonight’s AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale to qualify for the tournament. You can see some clips below from the match.
Velvet joins Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in the tournament.
.@Thee_red_velvet serves up Just Desserts but @WillowWrestles kicks out! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/BP2ArWE1Nb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022
.@Thee_Red_Velvet has snatched the victory and has qualified for the #OwenHart Foundation Tournament tonight on #AEWRampage! Tune in to @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/XhIkcehAVD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 9, 2022
