Red Velvet Qualifies For Women’s Owen Hart Tournament On AEW Rampage

April 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have our fourth competitor for the women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as of tonight’s AEW Rampage. On tonight’s show, Red Velvet defeated Willow Nightingale to qualify for the tournament. You can see some clips below from the match.

Velvet joins Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida in the tournament.

