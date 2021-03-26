Red Velvet Reacts To AEW Signing, Says She’s ‘Beyond Grateful’

As we reported yesterday, Red Velvet officially signed with AEW, with Cody Rhodes mentioning that she had a new ‘upgraded’ contract. In a post on Twitter, Velvet herself responded to the news.

She wrote: “Can’t even find the words to describe how I’m feeling. Beyond grateful. Thank you to my AEW family for this amazing opportunity and for all the guidance and help I’ve received through this journey. It’s only the beginning. Proud to announce I’m officially #ALLELITE”