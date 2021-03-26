wrestling / News

Red Velvet Reacts To AEW Signing, Says She’s ‘Beyond Grateful’

March 26, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Red Velvet

As we reported yesterday, Red Velvet officially signed with AEW, with Cody Rhodes mentioning that she had a new ‘upgraded’ contract. In a post on Twitter, Velvet herself responded to the news.

She wrote: “Can’t even find the words to describe how I’m feeling. Beyond grateful. Thank you to my AEW family for this amazing opportunity and for all the guidance and help I’ve received through this journey. It’s only the beginning. Proud to announce I’m officially #ALLELITE

