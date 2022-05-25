Red Velvet Shares Pic With Kiera Hogan & Sonny Kiss, Teases Kiss Joining The Baddies

Red Velvet appears to be hinting at the idea of Sonny Kiss joining the Baddies section from a post on her social media. Jade Cargill said back in April that she wants Kiss to be part of her the baddie section, and Velvet shared photos to Instagram on Monday of herself, fellow Baddie Keira Hogan, and Kiss in matching gear, as you can see below.

Velvet captioned the photo:

“My vibe with these two is UNMATCHED”

Kiss posted to Twitter on Tuesday to say that despite not being used on national TV in quite some time, she trusts the creative process in AEW and believes it’s still a company for everyone.