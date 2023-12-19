– During a recent edition of The Pope’s Point of View, AEW star Red Velvet details the knee injury that kept her out of action for most of the year. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Red Velvet on how she suffered her knee injury: “In June (2022), I suffered a hip injury after my match with Stat. I was gone from June all the way to November. We really couldn’t figure out what it was. There was no surgery for that. I just ended up doing PRP, getting rehab on it, and I was fine. I was back in November, had a couple of matches, and then February 2023, I suffered a knee injury, not during my match with Jade, I think the issue was a little before that. I felt a change in my knee, possibly after my first match with Billie Starkz. We’re wrestlers, so if something feels tweaked, you give it a couple of days, and nothing was crazy about it until my match with Jade when I did a simple Thesz press, and as soon as I got up, I just knew something in my knee was stuck.”

On what happened after she realized her knee was stuck: “It was stuck, wasn’t straightening, but the adrenaline was out of this world. I had just converted to wearing pants and I had two knee pads on top, my kickpads, and pants, which I think held my knee together. Had I been wearing shorts, I think my knee could have possibly exploded or tore fully. Nobody really knew, I tore my medial and lateral meniscus. I tore my meniscus in 2018, and I retore it this time when I did the Thesz press, it was apparently already torn because of the impact, the tear came out. I was getting stuff in my joint where the knee bends. There was no getting around that but having to go in, cutting it off, and all that. That put me on the shelf for nine months.”

Red Velvet finally was able to return to the ring last month. She was in action on last week’s edition of AEW Rampage: Winter Is Coming, losing to Anna Jay in a singles matchup.