Red Velvet Thanks Fans Following Return to AEW

Red Velvet made her return to AEW on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in a match against The House of Black’s Julia Hart. Velvet came up short, but still took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.

She wrote: “Last night was unforgettable! Feels so good to be back. Big thank you to everyone that played a huge role in my recovery . Feeling so blessed. Thank you @tonyrkhan for being a big part of me living my dreams and making this comeback. LFG!!! Time to keep cookin.”