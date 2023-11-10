wrestling / News
Red Velvet Thanks Fans Following Return to AEW
Red Velvet made her return to AEW on last Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite in a match against The House of Black’s Julia Hart. Velvet came up short, but still took to Twitter to thank fans for their support.
She wrote: “Last night was unforgettable! Feels so good to be back. Big thank you to everyone that played a huge role in my recovery . Feeling so blessed. Thank you @tonyrkhan for being a big part of me living my dreams and making this comeback. LFG!!! Time to keep cookin.”
Last night was unforgettable! Feels so good to be back 🥣.
Big thank you to everyone that played a huge role in my recovery . Feeling so blessed.
Thank you @tonyrkhan for being a big part of me living my dreams and making this comeback. LFG!!! Time to keep cookin 🔥🥣 pic.twitter.com/Pv79Mfiibr
— Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) November 9, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Reportedly Turned Down Offer to Bring ROH to The CW
- Hacksaw Jim Duggan Reveals Bill Watts Treated Sting & Ultimate Warrior Poorly in Mid South Wrestling
- Bully Ray on Why Drew McIntyre Doesn’t Make Him Care About His Character
- GUNTHER Didn’t Appreciate Bret Hart’s Comments About Clash at the Castle, Says He Has ‘Nothing Nice’ To Say About Him