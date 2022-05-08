Reelz Airing Documentaries On Eddie Guerrero, Andre The Giant, MCW To Debut On FITE, The Gathering III Guest Lineup

– The Reelz cable network will be debuting two new episodes of their Celebrity Autopsy series tonight. These episodes will take a look at the lives and passings of Andre the Giant and Eddie Guerrero. PWInsider has revealed the episodes will air as part of a marathon of WWE-centric content today with the following programming:

* 4 PM – Fortune Fight: Hulk Hogan.

* 5 PM – Rob Van Dam: Headstrong documentary.

* 6 PM – Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Randy Savage.

* 7 PM – Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Chyna.

* 8 PM – Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Chris Benoit.

* 9 PM – Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Andre the Giant

* 10 PM – Autopsy: The Last Hours of… Eddie Guerrero.

– Maryland’s MCW will debut on FITE.TV on 5/15 from Millersville, MD with Matt & Jeff Hardy vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Mike Bailey vs Chris Bey, and more.

– T-Mart Promotions announced their Superticket guest lineup for The Gathering III convention on the weekend of August 4th to 7th in Charlotte, NC at the University Hilton.

Those part of the Superticket include Jeff and Jerry Jarrett, Eddie Sharkey, Paul Ellering, Haku, Francine, Tito Santana, Jacques Rougeau, The Beverly Brothers, Ricky Morton, Shane Douglas, The Sandman, Paul Roma, The Tonga Kid, John Nord, Kim Duk aka Tiger Chung Lee Nikita Koloff, Marc Mero, Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker Randy & Bill The Mulkey, Bill Irwin and Bill Apter. There will be dinners, meet and greets and Q&A sessions over the course of the weekend.

In addition, the vendor guests announced for the weekend include Bret Hart, Ricky Steamboat, Bill Eadie, Barry Darsow, Col. Robert Parker, Ken Resnick, Kevin Sullivan, Jimmy Valiant, Bryan “Adam Bomb” Clarke, Kerry Morton, Scott Norton, Earl Hebner, Fred Ottman, George South, The Brooklyn Brawler, Jimmy Golden aka Bunkhouse Buck, CW Anderson, Anthony Greene, The Powers of Pain, Sam Houston, former Nitro Girls Fyre, Spice, Chae and AC Jazz and more.

You can find out more on the event on the promotion’s official website.