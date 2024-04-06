WWE WrestleMania 40 News: Referee For Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody & Seth Rollins, HOF Note

– PWInsider reports that Chad Patton will be the referee for tonight’s Roman Reigns & The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins main event for WrestleMania 40 Night One.

– PWInsider reports that WWE will likely be having the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Class appear before the live crowd tomorrow during WrestleMania 40 Night Two.

The updated lineup for the two-night event is below.

Night One:

* The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

* WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

* World Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Austin Theory & Grayson Waller

* Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

* Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

* Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai

Night Two:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

* WWE Women’s Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Bayley

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Bobby Lashley & Street Profits vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain

* LA Knight vs. AJ Styles