Referee Aubrey Edwards Takes On Project Coordinator Role With AEW
– Aubrey Edwards is expanding her work with AEW to outside the ring, signing on to be a project coordinator for the company. Edwards, a full-time referee for AEW, posted to Twitter moting that she started her work as project coordinator today.
Ewards signed on with the company as a referee full-time on September 1st.
Flying out a day early because today I officially start my new out-of-ring job with @AEWrestling as a Project Coordinator! Those spreadsheets always have a way of pulling me back in… 🤣
This week we kick off a new project that I'm SUPER PUMPED about and can't wait to share! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2Qz8nFH9Zr
— Aubrey Edwards 💖💜💙 Gearl Hebner (@RefAubrey) December 9, 2019
Congrats Aubrey! You exude professionalism and TV polish, you do the work.
(Your unofficial title is “head of the party planning committee”) https://t.co/Co7GLTQivc
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 9, 2019
