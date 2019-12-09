wrestling / News

Referee Aubrey Edwards Takes On Project Coordinator Role With AEW

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Aubrey Edwards AEW All Out

– Aubrey Edwards is expanding her work with AEW to outside the ring, signing on to be a project coordinator for the company. Edwards, a full-time referee for AEW, posted to Twitter moting that she started her work as project coordinator today.

Ewards signed on with the company as a referee full-time on September 1st.

