Referee Aubrey Edwards Takes On Project Coordinator Role With AEW

– Aubrey Edwards is expanding her work with AEW to outside the ring, signing on to be a project coordinator for the company. Edwards, a full-time referee for AEW, posted to Twitter moting that she started her work as project coordinator today.

Ewards signed on with the company as a referee full-time on September 1st.

Flying out a day early because today I officially start my new out-of-ring job with @AEWrestling as a Project Coordinator! Those spreadsheets always have a way of pulling me back in… 🤣 This week we kick off a new project that I'm SUPER PUMPED about and can't wait to share! 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2Qz8nFH9Zr — Aubrey Edwards 💖💜💙 Gearl Hebner (@RefAubrey) December 9, 2019