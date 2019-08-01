wrestling / News

Referee Bryce Remsburg Signs With AEW

August 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– AEW has added a new referee to its roster in Bryce Remsburg. Remsburg took to his Twitter account to announce that he has signed a full-time multi-year contract to serve as a referee and office employee.

Remsburg was the longtime senior official for CHIKARA and has also worked for IWA and CZW. You can see his posts below:

