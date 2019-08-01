Referee Bryce Remsburg Signs With AEW

– AEW has added a new referee to its roster in Bryce Remsburg. Remsburg took to his Twitter account to announce that he has signed a full-time multi-year contract to serve as a referee and office employee.

Remsburg was the longtime senior official for CHIKARA and has also worked for IWA and CZW. You can see his posts below:

Exciting life news! As of today, August 1, 2019: I am officially under a multi-year contract to @AEWrestling, both as a referee and office employee. As my dad remarked, "not everyone gets to live their dream" and now I am incredibly fortunate enough to be one of those few… pic.twitter.com/An6Kf9nYO6 — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 1, 2019

…I have had nothing but positive and constructive interactions both personally and professionally with EVERYONE associated with AEW, from @tonykhan to @CodyRhodes & @TheBrandiRhodes, to the ring crew and beyond. I believe in this vision, and I am proud to be along for the ride. — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 1, 2019

…Since falling in love with pro wrestling in 1991, and starting training in 2002, many have helped me get to this point. In specific, two people: 1. My wonderful wife, who tolerated this hobby for years to allow me to achieve what today represents… — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 1, 2019

…and @MikeQuackenbush, who trained me and still teaches me something almost every day. It was his vision of @chikarapro that allowed me to meet and work with @MattJackson13 & @NickJacksonYB and put me on this path. No doubt this would NOT have happened if it weren't for Mike. — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 1, 2019

I do and will forever love independent wrestling, exceptionally its DIY spirit. Wherever I go, it will be with me forever. As far as getting rid of me on the indies, it might not be that easy, and it might not happen as soon as you think… — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) August 1, 2019