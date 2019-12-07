Referee Jessika Carr Discusses Her Debut on Tonight’s Smackdown, Goal Going Forward

– Jessika Carr spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing her debut on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. A couple of highlights are below:

On being able to be a role model: “For a woman to be in a position of authority, to be powerful and have a voice, it means so much to me to represent that culture and for others to see it. That’s the role model I needed when I was younger. Now, I can deliver that message.”

On her overall goal: “My goal is to hit a home run with whatever I’ve given. I want this company to trust me with whatever they give me, and I don’t care where that match is on the card. Of course I have high aspirations of main events at pay-per-views and WrestleMania, but I’m here to deliver every single time I step out there—and not just be the best female official, but to be the best official I can be.”

On making the transition to Smackdown: “I feel ready, but it’s definitely scary. It’s intimidating to walk into a new locker room with people I’ve never worked with before, and there is a lot of trust to be gained and feeling out. I’m ready for that challenge.”