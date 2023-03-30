wrestling / News
Referee Kevin Pierce Diagnosed With Cancer, NJPW Shares GoFundMe
NJPW has shared a GoFundMe for referee Kevin Pierce, who is in a battle against cancer. The NJPW Global Twitter account shared a link to a GoFundMe set up by Pierce’s mother, which noted that the North Carolina-based referee and ring announcer has been diagnosed with stage for colorectal cancer. NJPW wrote:
“NJPW joins the wrestling community in wishing Kevin Pierce a quick victory in his fight with cancer.
Kevin has become a staple of NJPW events in the US as a referee and ring announcer.
Please consider contributing to his GoFundMe: https://gofundme.com/f/no-one-fights-alone-help-sam-beat-cancer
#njpwSTRONG”
The GoFundMe noted that Pierce was diagnosed about two weeks ago, and began his chemotherapy treatment on March 29th. The GoFundMe, which is here, has raised $8,407 raised out of a $10,000 goal thus far.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Pierce as he takes on cancer and our hopes for a quick and full remission.
