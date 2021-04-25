wrestling / News
Referees Apparently Set For Title vs. Title Match at Impact Rebellion
It appears as if both AEW and Impact will have a say over the officiating for Impact Rebellion’s big main event. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and Impact referee Brian Hebner have indicated that they will be calling the action for the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega Title vs. Title match at tonight’s PPV.
Edwards was the first to reveal what seems to be her involvement, writing, “Let’s do this” with zebra (assumedly for refereeing) and plane emojis. She confirmed that she was heading to Nashville for the show.
Hebner then retweeted it, writing, “It will be great to see you again!! We just need to figure a few things out? Safe travels.”
The match will see Swann and Omega battle for both Impact and AEW’s main event titles.
Let's do this 🦓🛫#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/9nunAFNaC7
— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️🌈 (@RefAubrey) April 25, 2021
— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️🌈 (@RefAubrey) April 25, 2021
Live fast
Die young
Bad girls do it well pic.twitter.com/a9dQYmjWE3
— Aubrey Edwards 🏳️🌈 (@RefAubrey) April 25, 2021
It will be great to see you again!! We just need to figure a few things out? Safe travels. 👍 https://t.co/T7DFKuLrJj
— Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) April 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock
- Backstage Update on WWE Rescinding Termination of John Cone, Changes in Talent Relations
- Kayla Braxton Responds to Comments About Wearing ‘Extra Makeup’ on SmackDown
- Mickie James Responds to Stephanie McMahon’s Apology Over Trash Bag Incident