Referees Apparently Set For Title vs. Title Match at Impact Rebellion

It appears as if both AEW and Impact will have a say over the officiating for Impact Rebellion’s big main event. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and Impact referee Brian Hebner have indicated that they will be calling the action for the Rich Swann vs. Kenny Omega Title vs. Title match at tonight’s PPV.

Edwards was the first to reveal what seems to be her involvement, writing, “Let’s do this” with zebra (assumedly for refereeing) and plane emojis. She confirmed that she was heading to Nashville for the show.

Hebner then retweeted it, writing, “It will be great to see you again!! We just need to figure a few things out? Safe travels.”

The match will see Swann and Omega battle for both Impact and AEW’s main event titles.

Bad girls do it well pic.twitter.com/a9dQYmjWE3 — Aubrey Edwards 🏳️‍🌈 (@RefAubrey) April 25, 2021