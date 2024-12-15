List of Referees and Producers For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Fightful Select has a list of the producers and referees for tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, as well as backstage notes.

* Doors didn’t open until nearly forty minutes after they were supposed to.

* WWE rehearsed the show up until doors opened.

* Danilo Anfibio was the referee for Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre. Abyss was the producer.

* Charles Robinson was the referee for Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY. Petey Williams was the producer.

* Eddie Orengo is the referee for Damian Priest vs. GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor while the producers are Jamie Noble and Adam Pearce.

* Jessica Karr is the referee for Michin vs. Chelsea Green while the producers are Shane Helms and TJ Wilson.

* Charles Robinson will return to be the referee for Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode are the producers.

* Nick Aldis produced the dark match of Motor City Machine Guns vs. A-Town Down Under.