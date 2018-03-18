WWE News: William Regal Slots Roderick Strong Into Dusty Tag Team Classic, Ronda Rousey Shares New Training Photo, and Braun Strowman Artwork Featured on Canvas 2 Canvas

– As previously reported, Roderick Strong posted a video on Twitter making a case for him to get a spot in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Strong addressed William Regal. He wants to get a slot in the tournament since Moustache Mountain and Tyler Bate are out of the tournament due to Bate’s Injury.

William Regal has now answered Strong’s video on Twitter. He said he will replace Mountain in the tournament and will be able to have a tag team partner of his choosing. Then, Strong replied to Regal. You can check out that exchange below.

.@RoderickStrong, after much deliberation, I am going to grant you the opportunity to replace Moustache Mountain with a partner of your choosing. I trust you will seize this opportunity. See you Wednesday. https://t.co/Y28cnX9dya — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) March 18, 2018

You are a good man! You won’t regret this decision!! Thank you sir! https://t.co/2niA5QTuZk — Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) March 18, 2018

– WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey shared a new training photo on her Instagram account. You can check out the photo she posted below.

Safety first, then #teamwork #roadtowrestlemania A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

– WWE released this week’s Canvas 2 Canvas video, which features new artwork for Braun Strowman. You can check out the new Rob Schamberger artwork video in the player below.