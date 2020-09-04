Reggie Miller Says His Son Loves AEW, Especially One Specific Tag Team

Wrestling Inc reports that during game one of the Western Conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, Reggie Miller praised AEW while providing commentary.

He said: “My son absolutely loves the AEW. His favorite wrestlers are Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. He is absolutely obsessed with both of them.”

Miller’s fellow broadcaster Kevin Harlan said that he had “a nice text conversation with Tony Khan” and praised him for doing a great job running the company.

TNT previously hyped up AEW on NBA earlier this year, when Chris Jericho appeared in Inside the NBA along with Ernie Johnson, Shaq, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.